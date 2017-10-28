Buhari has failed – APC leader, Shitu

An APC leader in Osun State, Amitolu Shitu, has said that President Muhammmadu Buhari has failed in his campaign against corruption. Shittu asked the President to sack suspended Secretary General, Babachir Lawal and the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Usman Yusuf. Lawal, Yusuf and others have allegations of corruption levelled against […]

