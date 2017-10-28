Buhari is the father of corruption – APC chieftain, Mark Wosi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress Chieftain in Adamawa State, Mark Wosi has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the father of corruption. Wosi was reacting to Buhari’s failure to sack top officials like the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal; Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman […]

Buhari is the father of corruption – APC chieftain, Mark Wosi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

