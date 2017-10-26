Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari knew of Maina’s governorship campaign in Kano – Junaid Mohammed

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

Junaid Mohammed, a second Republic lawmaker has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the political campaign by the former pensions’ boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, last week in Kano. Mohammed made the claim while berating Buhari for taking Nigerians for granted on the ongoing saga. The lawmaker said during the political campaign in Kano, Maina […]

