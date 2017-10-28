Buhari life patron of corruption, heads cabal in govt – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Saturday described President Muhammadu Buhari as the life patron of corruption in Nigeria. Fayose made the assertion while highlighting some of the corruption cases that had remained unresolved since Buhari took over the mantle of leadership in 2015. In a series of tweets on his verifiable Twitter handle, […]

