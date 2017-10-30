Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari lonely in fight against corruption – NCP Chairman, Tanko

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

The National Chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Yunusa Tanko, has stated that from the way events unfolded in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari appears to be lonely in his fight against corruption. Tanko made this known while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday. According to him, President Buhari meant well in […]

