Buhari meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara behind closed-door in Presidential Villa

Ahead of the national caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with some chieftains of the party. The national caucus meeting is slated for later in the day. Among those the President met behind in separate closed-doors meetings was the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Buhari met […]

Buhari meets Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara behind closed-door in Presidential Villa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

