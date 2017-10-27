Buhari must contest in 2019- Buhari Support Group









The Buhari Support Group has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari will have no option but Contest in the 2019 presidential election.

Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan and leader of the Buhari Support Group, Abu Ibrahim, who lead members of the Buhari Support Group to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Friday, insisted that President Buhari has ” performed creditably well” to guarantee his return to power in 2019.

DETAILS SOON

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

The post Buhari must contest in 2019- Buhari Support Group appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

