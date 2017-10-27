Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari must contest in 2019- Buhari Support Group

The Buhari Support Group has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari will have no option but Contest in the 2019 presidential election.

Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan and leader of the Buhari Support Group, Abu Ibrahim, who lead members of the Buhari Support Group to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Friday, insisted that President Buhari has ” performed creditably well” to guarantee his return to power in 2019.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

