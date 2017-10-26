Buhari not carrying youths along —Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State said, yesterday, that the Federal Government under Muhammadu Buhari has not recognised the youths.

Okorocha spoke in a statement in Owerri, through his Senior Special Adviser on Youth Affairs, Mr. Kenneth Emelu, during a one-day youth forum, organised by National Orientation Agency, NOA, and the state government.

According to him, “we need a clear format of what the Federal Government can do to sustain the growth of the youths. The youths are not happy about what is happening in Nigeria. The youths are saying they are not being carried along in the scheme of things.

“The youths are saying that there is no welfare for them. What I am saying is that the government I represent should try to liaise with these youths so that we can have a clear idea of what the youths want. The Federal, state and local governments should listen to the agitations by the youths.”

