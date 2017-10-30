Buhari presides over APC caucus meeting in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night presided over meeting of the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that early arrivals to the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC national Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun and Sen. Bola Tinubu.

The meeting was also being attended by governors of Plateau, Adamawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi, Jigawa, Benue, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Kebbi, Nasarawa as well as deputy governors of Kwara and Yobe states.

Others attending the meeting are cabinet ministers and presidential aides.(NAN)

