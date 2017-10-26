Buhari reacts to Nigerians’ prayers

Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Thursday in Abuja commended Nigerians for the outpouring of prayers and show of goodwill to President Muhammadu Buhari since he returned to the country. Receiving a delegation of well wishers to the President, led by Amb. Eze N. Ebere, Adesina said President Buhari deeply appreciated […]

Buhari reacts to Nigerians’ prayers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

