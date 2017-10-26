Buhari reacts to Nigerians’ prayers
Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Thursday in Abuja commended Nigerians for the outpouring of prayers and show of goodwill to President Muhammadu Buhari since he returned to the country. Receiving a delegation of well wishers to the President, led by Amb. Eze N. Ebere, Adesina said President Buhari deeply appreciated […]
Buhari reacts to Nigerians’ prayers
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!