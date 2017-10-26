Buhari remains focused, appreciates Nigerians’ prayers – Adesina

Abuja – Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, says President Muhammadu Buhari remains focused in serving Nigerians, and ensuring an improvement in the lives of all.

Adesina stated this when he received a delegation of well wishers to the President, led by Amb. Eze Ebere, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The presidential aide commended Nigerians for the outpouring of prayers and show of goodwill to President Buhari since he returned to the country.

He said President Buhari deeply appreciated the prayers during his ill health, and after his recovery, from both the Christian and Muslim communities.

The Special Adviser also said the positive reviews on the President’s handling of conflicts in various parts of the country had been most encouraging for the administration.

“The President really appreciates all the prayers, and will like to say a big thank you for your support for his leadership style and handling of the conflicts,’’ he said.

Adesina assured the delegation of the President’s commitment and transparent leadership style, promising to deliver a letter brought by the group.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, who is also the National Patron of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said the association remained thankful to God for restoring the health of the President.

“We are here to commend the President over his leadership style, especially the way he handled the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) issue, and others, by ensuring that peace is restored across Nigeria,’’ Ebere said.

He pledged the association’s continued support for President Buhari’s administration.

Meanwhile, the Justice of the Peace, an association, has given Adesina a special recognition as a “Peace Conservator’’.(NAN)

The post Buhari remains focused, appreciates Nigerians’ prayers – Adesina appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

