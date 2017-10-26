Buhari signs Northeast Development Commission Bill

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the North East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2017.

This is contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Senator Ita Enang.

The Act establishes the North-East Development Commission with the mandate to receive and manage funds allocated by the Federal Government and international donor agencies for the resettlement, rehabilitation, integration and reconstruction of roads, houses and business premises of victims of insurgency.

It will also tackle the menace of poverty and environmental challenges in the area.

The Act provides for the offices of the Chairman, Managing Director, Executive Director (Administration and Finance), Executive Director (Humanitarian Affairs), Executive Director (Operations) and members representing the Northeast Zone to be rotated among member states of the commission.

The commission will among other things: coordinate projects and programmes within the Master Plan for the rehabilitation, resettlement, reconciliation, reconstruction and sustainable development of the North-East Zone in the fields of infrastructure, human and social services, including health and nutrition, education and water supply, agriculture, wealth creation and employment opportunities, urban and rural development and poverty alleviation.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara yesterday lauded Buhari for signing the bill into law.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the presidential assent as a “major development in the efforts by the present administration to restore peace and normalcy in the Northeast and making the harrowing experience of the people as a result of the insurgency a thing of the past”.

