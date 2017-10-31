Buhari speaks on Babachir Lawal’s sack

President Muhammadu Buhari has faulted reports which claimed he had earlier declared that former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, was not guilty of the corruption allegations leveled against him. Buhari, speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this on Monday during his appearance on Channels Television’s […]

