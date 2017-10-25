Buhari struggling to govern Nigeria – Wamakko

The senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district, Aliyu Wamakko, says President Muhammadu Buhari is struggling to meet the expectations of Nigerians. He said this in a chat with newsmen in Sokoto on Tuesday. Wamakko stressed that Nigeria is very complex and that no individual could turn the country around without support of majority of the […]

