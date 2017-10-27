Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari thanks groups for supporting administration

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commended the efforts of various support groups working for the progress of his administration. Buhari made the commendation when he received members of the National Committee of  Buhari Support Group, led by Sen. Abu Ibrahim.

