Buhari to appoint more ministers

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday hinted on the possibility of appointing more ministers into his cabinet. The President also disclosed that he would also make board appointments, in accordance with demand by his party members. Buhari’s said these while delivering his speech at the National Executive of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja on […]

