Buhari to compensate victims of Nigerian civil war with N50bn

The Muhammadu Buhari led federal government will be spending N88bn to completely destroy leftover landmines and bombs used during the Nigerian Civil War as well as compensating victims and reconstructing public buildings in some parts of the states affected by the war. It earmarked N50bn of the budget for compensation of the victims, and the…

