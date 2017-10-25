Buhari to present 2018 budget next week

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to present the 2018 budget to the National Assembly next week in a deliberate bid to return the fiscal year to the January-December calendar and enforce strict implementation of the appropriation Act, which has suffered disruption for many years running.

To meet next week’s target of laying the budget before the legislature next week, the President yesterday skipped the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting and opted to convene today in order for the members to consider and approve the N8.06 trillion budget outlined in the Medium Term Fiscal Framework earlier presented to the NASS.

More details soon

