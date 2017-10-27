Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s 2019 re-election campaign starts in Abuja

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

BSO raises the alarm that PDP has hijacked Buhari govt

The activities to articulate the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari kicked off with the official opening of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) national headquarters in Abuja Friday.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

It was a gathering of politicians comprising state governors, cabinet ministers, National Assembly members and government appointees, professionals, military personnel, appointees of government and diplomats.

From the governors of Bauchi, Kogi, and Plateau states to the Ministers of Information and Culture, FCT, Defence, Niger Delta and Minister of State for Health, the Controller General of Custom, Col Hamid Ali (retd), to the chairman of the occasion, Sen Mamorah, it was a glamorous event. 

The chief host, Col Ali, in his opening remarks raised the alarm that members of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and elements that did not play any part in the emergence of President Buhari in 2015 have hijacked the federal  government.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.