Buhari’s Assent Of NEDC Bill into Law Laudable – Saraki

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

BY SOLOMON AYADO and AHURAKA ISAH, Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the signing into law of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari is highly commendable.

The Bill seeks to ensure rehabilitation, reconstruction and rebuilding of the North East that is ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents.

Saraki in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the Presidential Assent as a major development in the efforts by the present administration to restore peace and normalcy in the North East and making the harrowing experience of the people as a result of the insurgency a thing of the past.

“I applaud President Buhari for signing the North East DevelopmentCommission Bill into law. Now, that the NEDC Act has the full force and effect of the law, it is my hope that we can collectively work towards the rehabilitation, reconstruction and rebuilding of the North East,” he stated.

Saraki further noted that he believe the NEDC Act will help alleviate the suffering of the millions of Nigerians whose lives have been affected by the insurgency in the zone.

“You will recall that when I visited Maiduguri, I promised that the National Assembly will work and pass law to alleviate the suffering of the people. I thank God, Mr. President, my colleagues and members of the House of Representatives for making the promise a reality,” Saraki said.

