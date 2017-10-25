Buhari’s government invited Maina for reinstatement, gave him DSS protection – Family speaks
The family of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Pensions boss, on Wednesday alleged that their son was reinstated by the Federal Government because he is a messiah that reformed the Pension scheme. Insisting that Maina is not a fraudster, spokesperson of the family, Aliyu Maina accused a “cabal” of being behind the travails of the ex-Pension boss. […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
