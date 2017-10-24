Buhari’s men’ve helped Maina escape from Nigeria – Adeyanju alleges

Though sacked by the President, Nigerians have continued to vent their outrage over the recent reinstatement of the embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Buhari brought Maina into the country and Buhari has taken Maina out of the country. We are really fighting corruption. — Adeyanju Deji (@adeyanjudeji) 24 October 2017

While both Senate, as well as political parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressive Party, APC and other prominent Nigerians have condemned the recent development that saw Maina’s reinstatement, even with a promotion to the rank of a Director in the Ministry of Interior, despite being wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for corruption allegations, others have recommended certain sanctions to that included the demand for his arrest.

However, while others equally accused the president of shielding corrupt persons within his administration, others have accused the president of allegedly aiding Maina’s escape out of Nigeria.

For instance, the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s men have helped Maina escape from Nigeria to escape being prosecuted.

In a series of tweets, the Former Director of New Media to PDP claimed that “President Buhari is giving corruption a new meaning in Nigeria.”

has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s men, have aided a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, to escape from the country.

According to him, “Maina has escaped from Nigeria with the help of president Buhari’s people. Oh Nigeria!”

The DG of SSS provided security cover for Maina upon his return to the country after several assurances he won’t be arrested by Magu & EFCC. pic.twitter.com/AXF9OOfYVF — Adeyanju Deji (@adeyanjudeji) 23 October 2017

He said Buhari must sack those fund culpable in the reinstatement of Maina.

President Buhari must sack the Attorney General of the Federation and all senior members of his Cabal who reinstated corrupt Maina. — Adeyanju Deji (@adeyanjudeji) 23 October 2017

Buhari directed HOS to submit a report to him over Maina. We have all seen the evidence against Malami & Dambazzau. But Buhari won’t ACT — Adeyanju Deji (@adeyanjudeji) 24 October 2017

Buhari’s cabal told him that Nigerians are already conquered & will accept anything from him so they tested us with Maina. THEY FAILED — Adeyanju Deji (@adeyanjudeji) 24 October 2017

Buhari who has not acted on Babachir & Oke report 5months after is directing another investigation into Maina. He thinks we are fools. — Adeyanju Deji (@adeyanjudeji) 23 October 2017

The post Buhari’s men’ve helped Maina escape from Nigeria – Adeyanju alleges appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

