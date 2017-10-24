Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s men’ve  helped Maina escape from Nigeria  – Adeyanju alleges

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Though sacked by the President, Nigerians have continued to vent their outrage over the recent reinstatement of the embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

maina
Maina

While both Senate, as well as political parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressive Party, APC and other prominent Nigerians have condemned the recent development that saw Maina’s reinstatement, even with a promotion to the rank of a Director in the Ministry of Interior, despite being wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for corruption allegations, others have recommended certain sanctions to that included the demand for his arrest.

However, while others equally accused the president of shielding corrupt persons within his administration, others have accused the president of allegedly aiding Maina’s escape out of Nigeria.

For instance, the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s men have helped Maina escape from Nigeria to escape being prosecuted.

In a series of tweets, the Former Director of New Media to PDP claimed that “President Buhari is giving corruption a new meaning in Nigeria.”

According to him,  “Maina has escaped from Nigeria with the help of president Buhari’s people. Oh Nigeria!”

He said Buhari must sack those fund culpable in the reinstatement of Maina.

