Buhari’s Scorecard: APC Over-Promised And Under-Delivered – Fasua – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Buhari's Scorecard: APC Over-Promised And Under-Delivered – Fasua
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A policy and economic analyst, Mr Tope Fausa, has said that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has under-delivered to its campaign promises to Nigerians owing to them over-promising. He said this on Friday while appearing on …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!