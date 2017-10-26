Build lasting structures to sustain creative industry’s gains – Obaseki

…cautions on abuse of new media

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has lauded the tenacity and ingenuity of Nigerians for sustaining efforts that gave rise to the country’s creative industry such as the entertainment industry and allied businesses which serve not only to document Nigeria’s culture but also to boost economic activities.

The governor said this on the occasion of the World Day for Audio- Visual Heritage, marked globally every October 26 by the United Nations Education and Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Obaseki said that much as the creative industry, such as Nollywood and the music industry, have grown from little beginnings to eventually becoming a global phenomenon, there was need for governments, practitioners and investors to synergise and build solid structures to prevent the successes recorded from eroding.

According to Obaseki, “On the occasion of this day, it is imperative to acknowledge the immense work that went into creating Nollywood and Nigeria’s music industry. Much as they didn’t get required support from government in the early days, the owners of the vision went about their activities.

“Hence, it is imperative for all stakeholders to come together to ensure that sustainable structures are built to ensure that the legacy of our times is not only preserved but that they reflect the full gamut of our experiences.”

Noting that this year’s theme for the celebration, “Discover, remember and share” is apt and drives home the message for the people to document their experiences, he added that the efforts of creative industries have ensured that Nigeria escapes from the dangers of the single story, which has prevailed for a long time.

He added that the development of media content as part of offshoots of the documenting experience has created opportunities for employment for young people, but cautioned against abuse of the opportunities it afforded.

He tasked practitioners to prioritise documentation of histories and lives that enrich the human experience, adding, “The place of history cannot be underestimated and we urge practitioners to help develop a body of work that would not only tell what ails us today but also direct future generations.”

The General Conference of UNESCO approved the commemoration of a World Day for Audiovisual Heritage in 2005. It is a mechanism to raise general awareness of the need to preserve and safeguard important audiovisual material for future generations, and for urgent measures to be taken to conserve this heritage and ensure it remains accessible to the public now, and to future generations.

The post Build lasting structures to sustain creative industry’s gains – Obaseki appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

