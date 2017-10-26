Building new Central African Republic possible – UN chief

The Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, has expressed optimism that building a new Central African Republic (CAR) is possible. Guterres stated this when he met with the President of CAR, Faustin Touadéra and members of his Government on Wednesday, in a statement by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric. The Secretary-General said that he was making…

The post Building new Central African Republic possible – UN chief appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

