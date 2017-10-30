Bulls Cheerleader Racist Rant Will Leave You Shaken [Video]

Guys, this is a shocker.

Over the weekend a video emerged of now former Bulls cheerleader Catherine Michelle Reynders behaving in a truly disgusting manner, and it’s safe to say every bit of outrage over this is justified.

This, in 2017, is how Reynders talks about her fellow South Africans. You can add her friend Bodene Benade to the list as well, because both can be heard using racist slurs.

The video was accidentally shared to a WhatsApp group titled ‘Physiotherapy’, which consisted of students who studied at Tuks, and then found its way onto Twitter.

Be warned, there is foul language from the very beginning:

Meanwhile @UPTuks , the whites are at it again! Bodene Benade & Catherine Michelle Reynders exposes the Rainbow Nation. Cc @tumisole pic.twitter.com/i7b4WBNCvW — University Anonymous (@UniAnonymousZA) October 27, 2017

That was very hard to watch.

Once the Bulls rugby franchise was made aware of the video they took action, with their statement below via Sport24:

The Blue Bulls Company would like to confirm that it has requested the immediate release of Catherine Michelle Reynders from the Bulls Babes squad, following the surfacing of a video involving her making racial slurs. “The individuals that make up the Bulls Babes is managed by an external consultant, which means that Reynders was neither employed nor was she directly contracted by the BBCo. The BBCo, together with the consultant that managers the Bulls Babes, would like to categorically state that we WILL NOT condone any form of racial abuse.”

Tuks has also suspended the two students.

There was some serious scrambling on that WhatsApp group, with the girls trying to wriggle their way off the hook:

Something tells me Sefoloko wasn’t about to extend an olive branch.

I reckon we can get a little nasty now, don’t you think? How about these images of Catherine Michelle Reynders one finds after a quick Google search…

Channelling some serious ‘herrenvolk’ vibes there, right?

Young people make stupid mistakes, but screaming racist slurs with a giant grin on your face points to some deeper issues.

Sies man.

[source:sport24]

