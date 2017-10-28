Buoyant economy, education will earn Nigerians real dividened- NPC Chairman – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Buoyant economy, education will earn Nigerians real dividened- NPC Chairman
Vanguard
The Chairman National Population Commission Eze Duruiheoma, SAN has said that a buoyant economy and massive investment in the educational sector will earn the country real dividened. Duruiheoma. The NPC Chairman said this during the 5th Annual …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!