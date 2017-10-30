Buratai orders redeployment of troops to Lake Chad region – The Nation Newspaper
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Buratai orders redeployment of troops to Lake Chad region
The Nation Newspaper
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday ordered the redeployment of troops who participated in the special military exercise in the Niger Delta to Lake Chad region. Buratai announced the redeployment at the closing of Exercise …
Suspected Boko Haram raid kills 10 in Cameroon village
Troops Arrest Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists
Boko Haram kills 16 in Cameroon, Nigeria
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!