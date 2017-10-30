Pages Navigation Menu

Buratai orders redeployment of troops to Lake Chad region – The Nation Newspaper

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Buratai orders redeployment of troops to Lake Chad region
The Nation Newspaper
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday ordered the redeployment of troops who participated in the special military exercise in the Niger Delta to Lake Chad region. Buratai announced the redeployment at the closing of Exercise
Suspected Boko Haram raid kills 10 in Cameroon villageVanguard
Troops Arrest Fleeing Boko Haram TerroristsNaija247news
Boko Haram kills 16 in Cameroon, NigeriaThe New Indian Express
