Buratai warns criminals as Army renovates first oil well

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has asked Nigerians to expect more military operations following rising threats across the country.

Buratai spoke in Ogbia Bayelsa State at the weekend when the 16th Brigade of the Nigerian Army renovated the first commercial oil well, the Oloibiri Oil Well 1, as part of the community relations activities of the Army in its Operation Crocodile Smile II.

Oloibiri, a community situated at Otuabagi in Ogbia Local Government Area, is the place where oil was first discovered in commercial quantities in 1956.

Buratai, who was represented at the event by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals.

He insisted that the military operations were conducted to deepen civil-military relations and to combat threats.

He said the Nigerian Army must be professionally responsive and capable of discharging its constitutional roles.

Buratai praised the 16 Brigade for rehabitating the historical oil well, saying the move would enable Oloibiri regain its status as a tourist attraction.

He urged the brigade to ensure security at the Oloibiri oilfield to prevent hoodlums from destroying the national monument.

The army chief further warned criminals in the Niger Delta region to desist from criminalities, adding that the army was positioned to deal decisively with militancy, piracy, cult activities, kidnapping and other vices.

Buratai said: ”The Nigerian Army, in consonance with my vision is to provide a professionally-responsive army in the discharge of its constitutional roles to conduct operations/training in order to position itself to be able to respond professionally to the threats we have across the country.

”You know the threats are many; we have armed robbery, kidnapping, cult activities, militancy, illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, piracy, oil theft among others. So, the Nigerian Army will continue to have these operations.

”We have had the Operation Python Dance and we have been running Operation Crocodile Smile II. All these operations are conducted to position the Nigerian Army to be able to combat the crimes that are threatening our nation.

”We also conduct operations so that we can have a conducive environment for business activities to thrive and to guarantee the safety of law-abiding citizens in order to enable them to go about their normal business without let or hindrance.

”During such operations, the Nigerian Army goes close to the people because in the first place, we belong to the people, identify with them, carry out some community relations, medical services and conduct sanitation activities.

”As in the case of Oloibiri oil well, the 16 Brigage decided to rehabilitate this place as part of its activities so that it can be positioned to regain its status as a tourist attraction which it is.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd.), said the Army had challenged the state government through the Oloibiri initiative.

He appealed to Nigerians to appreciate the sacrifices of the Nigerian Army, saying that some Nigerians had not been fair in the interpretation of the roles of the military.

Jonah said:”The military has evolved over the years. Like they say, crocodiles never used to smile, but they have smiled now; and pythons also danced.

“Now, they are going for Octopusgrip. We are moving on. The most important thing is that what has been the textbook teaching is now getting translated into reality in our lives.

”The military as much as it is trying, I do not think it is getting the right attention, interpretation of the roles it has been playing. It is not easy to leave one’s family in the defence of the country.

”Tourism is one area we are concerned about in the state to generate funds. And Oloibiri, given its historical significance, is one area we are interested in. For the army to have taken this initiative, it is a big challenge to us.”

Also, the Commander, 16 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, said the renovation was carried out to underscore the historical and economic significance of the well.

Aligbe said: ”What we are doing today, therefore, is to give a facelift to this iconic monument. I believe that whatever we are doing here today has sufficiently agitated the minds of tourism enthusiasts across the country to come to this place and explore the unique potential of this place and make it a place for global recognition.

”The brigade in the execution of this community relations activities decided to seek permission from the state Ministry of Tourism Development to renovate it in a symbolic manner being the first commercial oil well in this country.”

