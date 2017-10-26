Pages Navigation Menu

Burger King Goes Hard At McDonald’s In New Halloween Ad [Video]

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

Without branding, one might think that Burger King’s Halloween advert is actually a McDonald’s advert.

Ronald McDonald has long been the creepy mascot of the mega fast-food chain, but now Burger King is using the recent war on clowns to its advantage.

Troll alert.

Burger King’s new spot, which portrays Ronald as a spooky clown, sees a teen chased by a bunch of clowns – much like a scene from Stephen King’s It.

Eventually, the boy finds safety in a Burger King, where a clown tells him:

“I want my Whopper.”

With regards those free Whoppers, the advert below is only referring to America cities:

But don’t get too bummed just yet because there is some good news.

Pop over to Burger King South Africa’s Twitter and you might find the details you are looking for:

If you were planning to go as a clown to any Halloween parties this Saturday in the CBD, you’re sorted with a free whopper. Here’s everything you need know:

On Saturday, November 28, Burger King on Heerengracht Street will be giving away free Whopper sandwiches to the first 100 people who rock up as a creepy clown for Halloween. Be there between 7-9PM to claim yours.

Oh, and it’s at their discretion, so don’t be a dick if they don’t think your costume is creepy enough.

Got it? Great. Hope it’s worth it.

[source: mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

