Burna Boy Say’s He Has Suppressed Too Much Pain And Anger
According to a snap by Burna Boy in his Instagram stories, the singer shared his experience when he visited a therapist recently. According to burna boy, the therapist said “He has Way Too Much Suppressed Pain And Anger” which in turn now affects him. He however said he might never go back to see the …
The post Burna Boy Say’s He Has Suppressed Too Much Pain And Anger appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!