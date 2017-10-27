Burna Boy Shows Off His New Exotic Bentley Ride

Controversial Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has showed off his exotic new whip on his social media page – the “Hallelujah” singer showed off his new Bentley car on his IG story. With a blunt in between his fingers and his thumb and another finger holding his whip’s remote keys, the singer is sure proud of …

