Burna Boy Shows Off His New Exotic Bentley Ride

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has showed off his exotic new whip on his social media page – the “Hallelujah” singer showed off his new Bentley car on his IG story. With a blunt in between his fingers and his thumb and another finger holding his whip’s remote keys, the singer is sure proud of …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

