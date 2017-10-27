Burundi Quits International Criminal Court – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Burundi Quits International Criminal Court
New York Times
President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi in 2015. A United Nations commission has called for the International Criminal Court to investigate possible crimes against humanity in the country. Credit Gildas Ngingo/Associated Press. NAIROBI, Kenya — One …
Burundi becomes first to leave International Criminal Court
Burundi leaves International Criminal Court amid row
Burundi becomes first country to withdraw from ICC
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!