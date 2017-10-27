Pages Navigation Menu

Burundi Quits International Criminal Court – New York Times

Posted on Oct 27, 2017


New York Times

Burundi Quits International Criminal Court
New York Times
President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi in 2015. A United Nations commission has called for the International Criminal Court to investigate possible crimes against humanity in the country. Credit Gildas Ngingo/Associated Press. NAIROBI, Kenya — One …
