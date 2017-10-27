Burundi becomes the first country to exit ICC
Burundi has become the first country to pull out of the International Criminal Court, a spokesman for the court in the Hague said on Friday. The country had launched the process of leaving the court 2016, with the government saying the ICC was biased against African nations. Gambia and South Africa had announced their withdrawal …
