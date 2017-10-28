Businessman kills relation over family property

• It Was Not My Intention To Kill Him, Says Suspect

A Business (name withheld) in Enwhile community, Isoko South Council of Delta State, on Thursday night allegedly killed his uncle after a heated scuffle over family property.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident to journalists yesterday in Asaba, said the suspect was arrested in his attempt to escape and was currently being detained for further investigation.

It was gathered that the businessman and the victim father of five children had been locked in a battle over family property in the area for over six years prior to the incident.

But the suspect, speaking to journalists at the state Police headquarters, where he is being detained, said: “It was not my intention to kill him; it was the devil work.

“When he tried to slap me, I drew out cutlass to cut his neck on the spot. I am very sorry for my wrong.”

Investigation revealed that efforts by neighbours who got wind of the incident to revive the victim proved abortive, as he died after bleeding profusely for hours.

