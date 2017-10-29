BVN: Banks step up campaigns as enrolment hits 30.6m – The Punch
Guardian
BVN: Banks step up campaigns as enrolment hits 30.6m
The Punch
The number of bank customers that have registered for the Bank Verification Number rose to 30,655,492 as of Friday. The figure which was obtained from the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System, represents an increase of 2,965,814 customers over the 27 …
BVN-related asset forfeiture may jolt banks like TSA
