BVN: Buhari’s aide seeks more time for Nigerians abroad

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed that more time should be given to Nigerians in the diaspora to obtain the bank verification number. She made the plea in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja in response to the move by the Federal Government to seize […]

BVN: Buhari’s aide seeks more time for Nigerians abroad

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

