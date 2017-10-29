CAA rates preparations for Asaba 2018 high – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
CAA rates preparations for Asaba 2018 high
Vanguard
Confederation of African Athletics officials have given high marks to preparations by Delta State for the African Athletics Championships, holding August 1-5 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State. Nigeria's Glory Onome Nathaniel (R) hands …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!