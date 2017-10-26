Cadbury Nigeria returns to profit with N702m in Q3 2017 – WorldStage
|
Cadbury Nigeria returns to profit with N702m in Q3 2017
WorldStage
Earlier this afternoon, Cadbury Nigeria (Cadbury) reported its Q3 2017 results. Sales of N8.1bn were up by 9.3% y/y. Recording a zero tax expense, Q3 PBT and PAT of N702m compare with pre-tax and post-tax losses of –N1.1bn and –N989m recorded in Q3 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!