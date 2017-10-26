Cadbury Nigeria returns to profit with N702m in Q3 2017

WorldStage

Earlier this afternoon, Cadbury Nigeria (Cadbury) reported its Q3 2017 results. Sales of N8.1bn were up by 9.3% y/y. Recording a zero tax expense, Q3 PBT and PAT of N702m compare with pre-tax and post-tax losses of –N1.1bn and –N989m recorded in Q3 …



