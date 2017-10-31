Caitlyn Jenner Relishes In Her Fantasy Swimsuit Moment [Video]

It’s been a while since we heard anything newsworthy from Caitlyn Jenner, but a recent Instagram post changed all that.

Sharing a video of herself walking along the beach in a swimsuit, it was the caption that was the most reflective:

“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…”

Take a look yourself:

40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and… A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

According to HuffPost, the video was shot in Mexico where the reality star was reportedly celebrating her 68th birthday.

Yay for you.

[source:huffpost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

