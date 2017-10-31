Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Caitlyn Jenner Relishes In Her Fantasy Swimsuit Moment [Video]

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It’s been a while since we heard anything newsworthy from Caitlyn Jenner, but a recent Instagram post changed all that.

Sharing a video of herself walking along the beach in a swimsuit, it was the caption that was the most reflective:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…”

Take a look yourself:

40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

According to HuffPost, the video was shot in Mexico where the reality star was reportedly celebrating her 68th birthday.

Yay for you.

[source:huffpost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.