Calling Cape Town Cricket Fans – The Noordhoek Sixes Should Be A Great Day Out

Sundays are for being hungover and watching cricket, which is why yesterday was such a gem.

We’ve grown used to watching the Proteas put Bangladesh to the sword, but David Miller took things to the next level with his record-breaking century.

The fastest international T20 100 of all time, ousting fellow South African Richard Levi, it was an example of what happens when a big hitter has ‘one of those days’.

We can’t promise you’re going to see as many big hits at this event below, but it’s definitely going to be a fun day out.

The Imagemakers Noordhoek Village Sixes is taking place on December 2, a Saturday, and if you’re a fan of venturing to the other side of the Lentil Curtain for a good cause then you’re in for a treat.

Some info via the event page on Facebook:

The 6’s Event is played in a very relaxed environment with 6 players a side, slogging it out over 6 overs each, to raise the trophy at the end of a tantalising day! The 8 x teams invited – include sporting celebrities, local and surrounding dads and a splattering of athletes, will be offering high entertainment on and off the field.

The likes of the local craft beers and wine offerings will look after your rehydration, the kid’s entertainment on offer, assisting with your relaxation and the enticing food options on display keeping up your energy levels as we take the NOORDHOEK 6’S well into the evening for the love of fun and charity. Wonderful prizes to be won. Raffle tickets on offer with amazing weekends away at some of the finest establishments in South Africa – including The Last Word Intimate Hotels and Elgin River Lodge. Keep in mind, all contributions are for our wonderful charities……

Added bonus, so that you can sip on those drinks and feel good about yourself – all the funds raised will be driven toward supporting two local charities, the MASI 750 Club and Pride of Table Mountain, with the Noordhoek Sports club playing hosts for the day.

For more info on the event, as well as to fire off any questions you might have, check out the Imagemakers Noordhoek Village Sixes Facebook page HERE.

