Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cameroon: Agricultural Transformation – AfDB President Offers Youths Incentives – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


News Ghana

Cameroon: Agricultural Transformation – AfDB President Offers Youths Incentives
AllAfrica.com
Akinwumi Adesina has donated his 2017 World Food Prize award worth over FCFA 139 million to set up a fund fully dedicated to financing young African farmers. The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has emerged …
AfDB boss, Adesina, gets American university's highest honourBuzz Reporters (press release) (blog)
Purdue University Confers on Adesina the 'Order of the Griffin'News Ghana
Purdue alumnus honored with Nobel Prize equivalentPurdue Exponent
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.