Cameroon: Agricultural Transformation – AfDB President Offers Youths Incentives – AllAfrica.com

Cameroon: Agricultural Transformation – AfDB President Offers Youths Incentives
News Ghana
Cameroon: Agricultural Transformation – AfDB President Offers Youths Incentives
Akinwumi Adesina has donated his 2017 World Food Prize award worth over FCFA 139 million to set up a fund fully dedicated to financing young African farmers. The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has emerged …
