Can We Chat About This Guy Flying Across Jo’burg On A Chair Tied To Helium Balloons? [Video]

You can bet this chap was a fan of Up.

He even chose the bloody multi-coloured balloons, man.

38-year-old Tom Morgan is a British adventurer who founded The Adventurists back in 2004, but it’s his latest stunt that we’ll focus on.

Camping chair – check. Balloons check. The Telegraph – check:

The Bristol daredevil travelled 15 miles attached to the balloons, which his team spent two days inflating, after bad weather forced them to move the attempt from Botswana to a location near Johannesburg. He told The Telegraph: “It was a fairly indescribable feeling, wafting across Africa on a cheap camping chair dangling from a load of balloons. Sort of peaceful and terrifying in equal measure. “I came here to see if we could organise the world’s most ridiculous air race and after that flight, I’m more convinced than ever that we can.”

Apparently he is flying above the “countryside north of Johannesburg”, but without a mountain or ocean to find my bearings I’m left clueless.

Lift off:

Another video from Tom himself:

I think he should be most worried about landing in Hillbrow.

Good luck, Tom and The Adventurists. You can follow their journey HERE.

