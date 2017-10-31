“Cant Be Walking Carelessly” – Benita Okojie On Joining Parenthood

Gospel singer Benita Okojie and her husband Olawale Adeyinna welcomed their baby boy weeks ago and they seem to have adjusted a lot to the new life of parenthood. Benita revealed this in her snap posts See below… source: 36ng

The post “Cant Be Walking Carelessly” – Benita Okojie On Joining Parenthood appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

