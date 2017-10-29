Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cardi B and Offset May Have a Reality Series In the Works – The BoomBox

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The BoomBox

Cardi B and Offset May Have a Reality Series In the Works
The BoomBox
On Saturday (Oct. 28), a fan tweeted out, “Offset and Cardi B just got engaged. On God, if they don't have a tv special for the wedding and call it "Never Let Migo", Ima be pissed.” BET responded calling dibs on a proposed wedding TV special for the
Cable Networks In Bidding War Over Who Will Air Cardi B And Offset's Wedding!Celebrity Insider (blog)
Cardi B & Offset Already Have TV Networks Thirsting To Drop Wedding Day Racks: “We Got You When You Ready!”SOHH
It Looks Like Mona Scott Has First Dibs On The Cardi B And Offset Reality ShowVibe
XXLMAG.COM –HotNewHipHop –Essence.com
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.