Carlo Ancelotti In Talks With Chinese Super League Club Guangzhou Evergrande

Carlo Ancelotti is in talks with a Chinese Super League club, says the Mirror.

The experienced Italian, who recently left his role at Bayer Munich, has been linked with vacant managerial roles at both Leicester and Everton of late.

Chinese media claim Guangzhou Evergrande officials met with Carlo Ancelotti in London recently and that the 58-year-old — who was dismissed as Bayern Munich boss last month — will be named the club’s new coach once the Chinese Super League season has come to an end.

He is reportedly set to meet his new players in November at a training camp to assess the squad.

Carlo Ancelotti could become the third Italian coach to take charge of the club, following in the footsteps of Marcello Lippi, who won three Chinese Super League titles and the AFC Champions League, and Fabio Cannavaro.

