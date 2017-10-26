Caroline Danjuma says goodbye to her late boyfriend, Tagbo Umeike

The Nollywood actress/beauty entrepreneur shared her last respects to Tagbo in a post via IG! She wrote “The worst goodbyes are those when you don’t have a choice” Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

