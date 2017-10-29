Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Caroline Wozniacki beats Venus Williams to seal WTA Finals victory – The Guardian

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Caroline Wozniacki beats Venus Williams to seal WTA Finals victory
The Guardian
Caroline Wozniacki beat Venus Williams in straight sets to win in Singapore. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images for WTA. Caroline Wozniacki. Caroline Wozniacki beats Venus Williams to seal WTA Finals victory. • Wozniacki beat Williams 6-4, 6-4 in
Wozniacki ends Williams jinx to win WTA FinalsSport24
Wozniacki stands firm to claim WTA Finals titleReuters
Caroline Wozniaki beats Venus Williams for first time to win WTA FinalsCNN
Daily Post Nigeria –Washington Post –SkySports –Last Word on Tennis (blog)
all 37 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.