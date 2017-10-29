Caroline Wozniacki Finally Ends Williams’ Jinx To Win WTA Finals

Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki beat Venus Williams to claim the biggest title of her career at the WTA Finals in Singapore. Fifth seed Williams went into Sunday’s final with a 7-0 record against Wozniacki stretching back to 2007, and having won just one set against the American. The world number five has been in fine form…

The post Caroline Wozniacki Finally Ends Williams’ Jinx To Win WTA Finals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

