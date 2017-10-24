Carter Centre calls for dialogue to ensure credible repeat poll – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Carter Centre calls for dialogue to ensure credible repeat poll
Daily Nation
The Carter Centre Election Observation Mission co-leader for the August 8 elections John Kerry with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati at Bomas of Kenya. The Centre has urged political leaders to dialogue in the limited time remaining before the scheduled …
Appointment of Consolata Maina as IEBC's Deputy National Returning Officer elicits mixed reactions
Supreme Court in the spotlight as 3 seek to stop poll
Kenya: World Papers and Magazines Ask IEBC to Postpone Repeat Polls
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!